Dutch to drop last remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch government says it will drop its last remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week despite a recent rise in infections as the nation learns to live with the coronavirus. The Netherlands has already ended a nationwide lockdown and scrapped most measures. The government said Tuesday that wearing a face mask on public transport will no longer be obligatory as of March 23. Face masks will still have to be worn on airplanes and behind security screening at airports. The Dutch government also is halting the use of a digital COVID-19 pass to get into nightclubs and other large-scale events. People flying to the Netherlands from the European Union or the Schengen passport-free zone will no longer have to to show a COVID-19 pass on arrival.