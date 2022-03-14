Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald’s withdraws

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union. But now, McDonald’s is temporarily closing its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion. Vlad Vexler remembers waiting in a two-hour line at the first McDonald’s in 1990. He says McDonald’s was a sign of optimism that never really materialized. But some Russians say they won’t miss McDonald’s. Entrepreneur Yekaterina Kochergina said the closure is an opportunity for a Russian food brand to enter the market.