Literary journal Conjunctions to shut down this fall

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent literary journal is shutting down this fall after losing support from its publisher, Bard College. Conjunctions, founded in 1981 by Bradford Morrow and the recipient of numerous awards, has been a forum for writers ranging from W.S. Merwin and Richard Powers to Kelly Link and John Edgar Wideman. Conjunction’s final issue will “feature some of the great pioneering writers of innovative poetry and prose whose work we have championed since their debuts or earliest publications, together with those whose voices are now just emerging,” Morrow said in a statement.