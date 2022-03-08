‘Yes, we need hands’: Kitchen pops up in Ukraine’s capital

By VADIM GHIRDA and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKY

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Food, water and medicine grew rarer in Ukraine on Monday, well into the second week of war with Russia. Tent villages with kitchens have sprung up in the capital Kyiv, serving hot meals. That’s given some volunteers a chance to keep from “sitting and reading terrifying messages” on the news, according to one woman identified only as Oksana. Volunteers worked the kitchen’s various stations as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened and as Russian forces intensified their shelling. A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting.