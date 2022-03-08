AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE BALSAMO and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector. Biden is to announce the move Tuesday.