Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Netflix and TikTok have suspended most of their services in Russia, as the government there cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. TikTok said Russian users of the popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams. They also won’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world. Netflix said it was suspending its service in Russia but didn’t provide additional details. The actions are likely to further isolate the country and its people. A growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services and technology products.