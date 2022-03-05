Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

By The Associated Press

As Russia’s war on Ukraine entered Day 10, what had looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate civilians from two cities quickly fell apart. Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work to remove civilians just hours after Russia announced the deal. Ukraine’s president was set to brief U.S. senators Saturday on a video conference call a day after calling out NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country. The briefing comes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery.