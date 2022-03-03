Report: Russia-backed RT America to cease production

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

CNN is reporting that the U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down. CNN on Thursday cited a memo from the production company behind RT America. CNN says that the general manager of Washington-based T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, told employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events.” He said most employees will be permanently laid off. Messages left with RT were not returned. A man identifying himself as Misha on the phone declined to comment. RT America has been steadily sidelined in the U.S.