NJ fines DraftKings $150,000 for allowing proxy betting

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home. The man had a friend who was present in New Jersey make the bets for him. The New Jersey Division of Gambling Enforcement has reached a settlement with DraftKings concerning the so-called proxy betting incidents that are forbidden under state regulations. Boston-based DraftKings also agreed to a series of corrective actions. They include voiding 21 bets the Florida man made that were still pending, closing his account for proxy betting, and better training its employees to recognize and prevent such activity.