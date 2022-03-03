Hiring was likely solid in February despite rising inflation

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — With omicron cases having eased, America’s employers likely added jobs at a robust pace in February, reflecting an economy that is generally healthy despite high inflation and new risks resulting from Russia’s war against Ukraine. Job growth is estimated to have reached 400,000 last month, with the unemployment rate dipping from 4% to 3.9%. Though that pace would fall below the average gain of the past three months of 541,000, it would still reflect solid hiring. A new batch of healthy jobs data would echo other recent reports that have shown an economy picking up as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January.