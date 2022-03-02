EXPLAINER: California farmers hit again with water cuts

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Farmers in central California will be getting little to no water again this year from the federal government amid a persisting drought, but exactly how they’re affected will vary. The Bureau of Reclamation said last week it will not be able to provide water from the Central Valley Project, a vast system of dams, reservoirs and canals it oversees that serves farms and others in California. That means many in the important agricultural region will again need to find other water sources or leave land idle as many have done in recent years.