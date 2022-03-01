Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:17 PM

Kemp, Perdue spar over planned Georgia electric car plant

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that has been billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. senator David Perdue. A former corporate executive, Perdue is looking to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp _ a fellow Republican _ in this year’s gubernatorial race. On Monday, Perdue ripped into Rivian Automotive’s planned battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, which Kemp was expected to tout as a major achievement. Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall said it was unfortunate Perdue was choosing to play politics with thousands of jobs and billions in investment. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content