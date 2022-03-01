Charity regulator looks into Abramovich’s plan for Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Roman Abramovich’s attempt to shift the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the Premier League club’s foundation has sparked the trustees to report the move to the British body overseeing charities. The unexpected announcement from the Chelsea owner, which lacked full clarity, was issued on Saturday following calls for him to be targeted by British sanctions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to sell the club. The Charity Commission, which regulates the Chelsea Foundation, has received a “serious incident report” from its trustees amid concerns about how Abramovich’s plan can be enacted.