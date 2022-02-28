Toyota to resume Japan production after virus hits supplier

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Production will resume Wednesday at all of Toyota’s 14 plants in Japan after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. Kojima Industries said it found a virus in its computer server and it was investigating. Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto says the server problem was not yet resolved but the two companies had devised alternative ways to operate. Kojima supplies Toyota with many parts including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other items for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. It said the physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus.