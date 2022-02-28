Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has reported more than 34,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a record, as health authorities say a lockdown has not been ruled out even though the city’s leader previously said a citywide lockdown was unrealistic. Hong Kong is grappling with a coronavirus surge driven primarily by the omicron variant. Daily cases have more than quadrupled from a week ago. Health authorities say the government could implement measures that may involve “asking people to stay at home,” Several supermarkets’ shelves were wiped bare as residents stockpiled daily necessities after rumors of a lockdown circulated on social media. The government denied the rumors, saying the legislature has not discussed the matter.