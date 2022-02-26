Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital and the city government is warning of street fighting and urging residents to stay inside and take cover. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Ukrainians to “stand firm” in a fight for the future of their country. The Americans offered to help him leave, but he refused. U.S. defense officials believe the Russian offensive has encountered considerable resistance and is proceeding slower than Moscow had envisioned, though that could change quickly.