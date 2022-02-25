Vacant Atlantic City airport could become car lovers’ dream

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A $2.7 billion recreational, residential and retail project aimed at car lovers is being proposed for an historic but vacant former airport in Atlantic City. DEEM Enterprises is a company based in Los Angeles and Atlantic City. It wants to build the project on the former Bader Field airport site in the shadow of the city’s casinos, near the oceanfront. It would consist of a 2.4-mile auto track on which car lovers can drive their high-end automobiles; about 2,000 units of housing in various price ranges; a retail promenade, and other auto-themed attractions. No contract has yet been signed, and the project needs approval from state officials.