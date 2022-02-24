Skip to Content
Fed’s Waller says bigger rate hike in March may be needed

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller says he is willing to support a half-point interest rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting in March. That’s if upcoming data suggests inflation is worsening. Waller’s comments came in a speech at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They underscore the range of opinion among Fed officials about its next steps. Investors and economists had discounted the odds of a half-point increase after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday. But Waller only said the impact of the invasion “remains to be seen.”

