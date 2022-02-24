Balancing hopes, dreams and a low-paying college major

By ANNA HELHOSKI of NerdWallet

Everyone can’t be a STEM major; there are still vital roles necessary in lower-paying fields like humanities, arts and social sciences. But when you follow your dreams from college to career, the return doesn’t always match the investment — especially if you take on debt. For those who expect low earnings after graduation, the financial burden of loans can limit financial choices for years to come. You can’t predict exactly how much money you’ll earn in the future, but you can use tools like the College Scorecard, a data resource from the U.S. Department of Education, to find median salaries and debt at specific colleges.