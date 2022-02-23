Weisselberg, Trump Organization seek to toss tax fraud case

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, are asking a judge to throw out tax fraud charges against him, arguing New York prosecutors targeted him as punishment because he wouldn’t flip on the former president. In court papers filed Tuesday, Weisselberg’s lawyer said the Trump Organization’s CFO is “collateral damage” in a “singular crusade” by Democratic prosecutors to have him implicate and help put the Republican ex-president behind bars. Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors are expected to respond to Weisselberg’s motion to dismiss in a court filing in the coming weeks.