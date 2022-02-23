Critics say mild UK sanctions on Russia don’t match promises

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain promised to hit Russia with “powerful” sanctions over its military confrontation with Ukraine. But the slim sheaf of measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disappointed allies and critics alike. The U.K. has slapped asset freezes and travel bans on three wealthy Russians and sanctioned five Russian banks in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Johnson says there will be more to come if there is a “full-scale” Russian invasion. But critics say that could be too little, too late. Financier and anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder said that of all the international sanctions announced so far, only the American ones would have “stung Putin.”