Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility last month. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds. The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products. Those products include food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollars stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri or Tennessee.