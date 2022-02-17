Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s hospitals have reached 90% capacity and quarantine facilities are at their limit as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new COVID-19 cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the strain on the city’s healthcare system, officials say they will take a different approach to hospitalization and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner. Hong Kong reported 6,116 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. Any person in Hong Kong who is infected with the coronavirus must be admitted to a hospital or community isolation facility.