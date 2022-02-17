Greek farm protests are a sign of Europe’s inflation anxiety

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

TYRNAVOS, Greece (AP) — Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. In Greece, farmers are threatening a nationwide highway blockade, worried that rising energy prices threaten their livelihood. As their costs rise, so does the price of food as farmers and supermarkets pass them along to customers. European governments have rushed to provide some relief but also have pledged to return to strict budget rules next year. A charity in Greece is giving out more food as people struggle with rising costs.