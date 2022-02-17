Asian shares mixed as Ukraine tensions send US stocks lower

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have mostly fallen in Asia as investors remain anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine. Benchmarks were moderately lower in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but rose in Shanghai. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures were higher. In New York on Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks. Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.97%. Markets are unsettled by Russia’s buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.