TelevisaUnivision unveils Spanish streaming service ViX

MIAMI (AP) — Recently consolidated TelevisaUnivision Inc. will launch a ViX streaming service that will offer more than 50,000 hours of Spanish-language entertainment, sports and news content in its first year. ViX will include programs from Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S. broadcaster Univision, plus access to an extensive library. The service includes ViX, a free ad-based product that will launch on March 31. There will also be a subscription-based ViX+ that will start in the second half of the year. ViX will be launched in the U.S., Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America. The services were unveiled just weeks after the broadcasters agreed to merge content and create TelevisaUnivision.