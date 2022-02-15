Using American weddings to combat child marriage globally

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Nonprofits battling child marriage are looking for more support during the COVID-19 pandemic and have found some help from an unexpected source – the $100 billion American wedding industry. With 2022 expected to be a record-setting year for weddings – an estimated 2.5 million ceremonies, according to Shane McMurray, CEO of the research company The Wedding Report – those donations could be larger than ever. VOW for Girls is a nonprofit that uses various sectors of the wedding industry to join forces to raise funds to end child marriage, an issue that affects 12 million girls around the world each year.