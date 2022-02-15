Fan groups slam UEFA crypto-token Champions League sponsor

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Champions League organizer UEFA is being criticized by supporter groups for monetizing engagement by partnering with a company that sells fan tokens through largely unregulated cryptocurrencies. The commercial deal was announced a day after the Football Supporters Europe group praised UEFA for giving away 10,000 tickets to the Champions League final this season, with thousands of fans also able to attend the other European club competition finals for free. Football Supporters Europe said it was “appalled” by the Socios deal with UEFA. The announcement from Socios included no disclaimers about the risks.