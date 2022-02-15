Global shares rise on easing Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher, buoyed by hopes that diplomacy might avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Shares rose in early trading in France, Germany and Britain. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. Benchmarks finished higher in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. The Chinese government reported consumer prices rose 0.9% over a year earlier in January while prices of goods as they left the factory rose 9.1%. Inflationary pressure is gathering momentum in some parts of the world. Investors also have their eye on the latest round of earnings.