Two popular bills, two problems: It’s never easy in Senate

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two widely supported bills are encountering delays in the Senate. The House easily approved the measures last week with broad bipartisan support. One would relieve much of the financially strapped Postal Service’s huge debt. The other would avoid a government shutdown this weekend. The Senate will approve both, sooner rather than later. But the Senate’s procedures are designed to slow work on legislation, and senators are experts at using those rules. Delays can occur when senators of either party want to use them to focus attention on an issue, or on themselves.