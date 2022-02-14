Tunisian women’s posts glamorize risky migrant crossings

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Two Tunisian women have sparked controversy after they posted videos of their migrant journeys to Europe by boat. The posts illustrate how many young North Africans have become desensitized to the risks of migration and how social media has glamorized an often fatal journey in which 23,000 people have gone missing since 2014. The figure includes 2,048 last year. Experts say the women’s posts highlight frustrations over visa restrictions and a deteriorating economic crisis that is diminishing many Tunisians’ options. They say social media has intensified what they call the “migration lie” that the dangerous journey will lead to jobs and money. The reality is often far different. Migrants face unemployment rates twice those of native-born European Union residents.