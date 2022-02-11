Work starts on wind farm off New England’s southern coast

WAINSCOTT, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that land-based construction has started on a wind project off the coasts of New York and Rhode Island that’s expected to produce enough power for about 70,000 homes. The South Fork Wind project will consist of 12 turbines and connect to the electric grid on Long Island. It’s the second commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project to gain approval in the United States and is expected to begin operating in late 2023. The Danish energy company Orsted is developing the project with the utility Eversource.