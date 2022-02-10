EXPLAINER: What are the key parts of Ukraine’s peace deal?

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A peace agreement for eastern Ukraine has remained stalled for years. But it has come into the spotlight again amid a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fueled invasion fears. Top officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are set to meet in Berlin on Thursday to discuss ways of implementing the deal that was signed in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in 2015. The document followed the defeat of Ukrainian forces in fighting with Russia-backed separatists and requires Ukraine to offer a broad self-rule to the rebel regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called repeatedly for a four-way summit. But the Kremlin says it makes no sense until Ukraine agrees to abide by its obligations.