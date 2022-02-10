Boris Johnson’s woes follow him on diplomatic trip abroad

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t been able to escape his domestic woes during a trip to Belgium and Poland aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its troop buildup near Ukraine. Johnson was trying show NATO’s resolve in response to Russia massing troops near its neighbor’s borders. But he faced questions about a police investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties that has shaken his grip on power. And former Conservative Prime Minister John Major excoriated Johnson in a no-holds-barred speech, saying the government’s disregard for rules and truth was corroding democracy and shredding the U.K.’s reputation around the world.