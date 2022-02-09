Watchdog says Brexit has brought cost, red tape for UK firms

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A public spending watchdog says Britain’s departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses and not yet delivered promised benefits. Supporters of Brexit argue that Britain’s departure from the bloc in 2020 will allow the U.K. to slash red tape, increase productivity and streamline the economy. But Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said Wednesday that the “only detectable impact” of Brexit so far has been to increase burdens on businesses. It said border delays are likely to increase as international travel and transport returns to pre-pandemic levels and Britain and the EU impose new checks later this year. The report comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a “Brexit opportunities” minister.