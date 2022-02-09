California accuses Tesla of racial discrimination in lawsuit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has sued Tesla Inc. over allegations of discrimination and harassment of Black employees at its San Francisco Bay area factory. The state’s civil rights arm, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, filed the suit on Wednesday. Newspaper reports say agency head Kevin Kish says the agency received hundreds of complaints and found evidence that its Fremont factory was racially segregated and a hostile work environment. Tesla said before the filing that the suit was misguided and involved years-old misconduct allegations. Last October, a San Francisco jury awarded nearly $137 million to a Black contract worker who said he faced daily racist slurs at the plant in 2015.