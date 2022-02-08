End to nuclear plant ban signed by West Virginia governor

By JOHN RABY

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill eliminating the state’s ban on nuclear power plants. But the Republican governor cautions against jumping in to diversify the coal-dependent state’s energy offerings. Justice said in a letter Tuesday that any development or placement of nuclear technologies must be done thoughtfully and safely. Justice says lawmakers must continue to research and monitor nuclear initiatives to ensure appropriate regulatory or safety measures are in place. The state’s ban on nuclear plants was enacted in 1996. In recent years nuclear power has gained support as a way to keep climate change under control.