Don’t got Moxie? Maine’s beloved soda is in short supply

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Moxie, a polarizing beverage that is Maine’s official soft drink, is in short supply because of supply chain woes. The soda is beloved by thousands of New Englanders and is the subject of a summer festival. But it also has detractors who say it tastes like medicine or worse. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast is the local bottler of Moxie and told WGME-TV that supply chain issues have delayed its delivery of Moxie concentrate for months. The bottlers said it looks forward to “being able to stock the shelves with Moxie as soon as possible.”