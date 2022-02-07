Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another. The shooting happened Monday morning at a Fred Meyer store in Richland. Police say the suspect is a middle-aged white man with a handgun. He’s believed to have fled the scene, though Richland police Commander Chris Lee says it’s not known if he left by foot or in a vehicle. The Tri-City Herald reports screenshots from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.