German ex-leader Schroeder nominated as director at Gazprom

BERLIN (AP) — Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom says German ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been nominated to join its board of directors. The move comes as the former leader has faced criticism for accusing Ukraine of “saber-rattling” during its standoff with Russia. Schroeder, who led Germany from 1998 to 2005, developed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was chancellor. The 77-year-old already is involved with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, opposed by the U.S., Ukraine and some other German allies. Gazprom on Friday listed Schroeder among 11 nominees for its board of directors, to be voted on at its annual general meeting in St. Petersburg on June 30.