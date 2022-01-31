FBI chief: Threat from China ‘more brazen’ than ever before

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is “more brazen” and damaging than ever before. In a speech Monday night at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. The speech amounted to a stinging rebuke of the Chinese government just days before Beijing is set to occupy the global stage by hosting the Winter Olympics. It made clear that even as American foreign policy remains consumed by Russia-Ukraine tensions, the U.S. continues to regard China as its biggest threat to long-term economic security.