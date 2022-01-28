Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:26 PM

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Associated Press

A turbulent week for markets ended with a late burst of buying Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains of the year. The late surge for stocks followed several days of sudden moves up and down throughout the week. Markets have been jittery as investors try to anticipate how aggressively the Federal Reserve will move to withdraw its economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content