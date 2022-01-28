Getting an F: Alabama city’s new logo stirs strong feelings

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Some residents think a northern Alabama city’s new logo might be sending the wrong message. When Florence unveiled its new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had nearly 7,500 signatures. The logo stylizes the first three letters of its name: a capital F followed by an L and an O arranged as an exclamation point. The city said in a news release that the new logo symbolizes “the people of Florence’s passion and love for the city.” A city councilwoman is requesting a meeting to discuss and revise the logo.