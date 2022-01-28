Buyers vie for fewer homes as listings decline

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hoping to buy a home that fits your needs and budget in the next few weeks? You might want to settle in for a long search. The inventory of homes for sale nationally dropped to its lowest level in more than two decades last month. While fewer homeowners typically list their homes in the winter months, the ultra-low level of properties on the market now makes landing a home more challenging at a time when the housing market continues to favor sellers over buyers.