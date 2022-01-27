Workers at Amazon NYC warehouse get go-ahead for union vote

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal labor officials say Amazon workers have lined up enough support to vote on whether to unionize a New York City warehouse. It’s a big step forward after a setback this fall for one of the first organizing drives at the nation’s largest online retailer. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed Thursday that the nascent Amazon Labor Union gathered enough signatures to hold an election. The date will be set after a Feb. 16 court hearing on such particulars as what workers the union would represent. The workers withdrew a similar request in November after running into snags over the number of current employees who had signed on.