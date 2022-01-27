Kim Jones back on runway as Fendi channels celestial Rome

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — The name Kim Jones dominated Paris fashion for a second week running as the indefatigable Briton who designs for Dior Men’s was back on the runway to present his latest couture collection for Fendi. Following in the footsteps of the late Karl Lagerfeld at the Roman house’s creative helm is no easy task. But Jones worked his contemporary sensibility into luxuriant designs channeling the Eternal City in yet another clever display. This season’s inspiration was mundane enough. Jones’ walk to work at the Fendi atelier in Rome where he passed by historic monuments only to arrive in a contemporary environment. Yet the designs were anything but.