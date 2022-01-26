Skip to Content
New York AG: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging probe

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump’s attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices. Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at halting the probe. James argued in court papers that Trump’s lawsuit is a sudden “collateral attack” on her investigation. She said it’s designed in part to shield him from a recent subpoena. A Trump lawyer said James’ court filing “fails to address her egregious and unethical conduct in her weak response to our complaint.”

