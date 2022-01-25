To highlight economic growth, Biden goes shopping for gifts

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to chat more with everyday Americans and followed through Tuesday by visiting a gift shop and ice cream store in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Biden went shopping at Honey Made. It’s a boutique that opened up last year amid the pandemic. The president chose a hoodie for his grandson and a necklace for his wife, Jill. He then picked up a mug with a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris on it. The trip occurred as Biden tries to improve feelings about an economy facing stiff inflation. The White House says it has provided $400 billion in aid to more than 6 million small businesses.