Consumer goods giant Unilever cutting 1,500 management jobs

LONDON (AP) — Unilever, which makes Vaseline skin care products and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, says it’s laying off 1,500 staff as part of a company-wide restructuring. The proposed changes mean that senior management jobs will be cut by about 15% while junior management roles will be reduced by 5%. The London-based consumer goods giant employs 149,000 people globally. Unilever said the changes, which are subject to consultation, won’t affect factory teams. Under the reorganization, the company will be organized into five distinct groups: beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice cream.