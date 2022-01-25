Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An employee-led effort to unionize a franchise of Tudor’s Biscuit World in West Virginia has failed. National Labor Relations Board officials said Tuesday that workers were not able to garner enough votes to form the collective bargaining unit. If the vote had gone the other way, the franchise in the tiny mountain town of Elkview would have become the first unionized fast-food shop in West Virginia. Workers at the franchise in the tiny town of Elkview decided to organize because they say they have been treated unfairly in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees sent in their ballots over the past few weeks.